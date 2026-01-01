About Us

Promo Impressions is a biweekly newsletter that brings the latest information and education about promotional product decoration directly to your inbox. From technology breakdowns, printing how-tos, and product developments to expert commentary and more, we help you decorate promotional products more efficiently, profitably, and sustainably.

Brandy Jamison-Neth is the brand director for Promo Impressions and Apparelist, responsible for driving the brands’ strategy and growth; integrating new business development; circulation and audience development; editorial/content strategy; events; and advertising. She has 25+ years of industry experience.
Allee Bruce is the editor for Promo Impressions and works closely with other Alliance brands, including Apparelist and Wide-Format Impressions, writing and editing content that serves the various print sectors. She has seven years of experience covering the printing industry.
Denise M. Gustavson serves as editorial director for PRINTING United Alliance’s Media Brands, overseeing the creation and management of editorial content across multiple platforms. With 25+ years in the printing, packaging, and visual communication sectors, she is a respected voice in the industry. She is dedicated to analyzing trends, addressing challenges, and delivering actionable insights to help businesses thrive.
Steve Duccilli is group vice president, overseeing Promo Impressions, Apparelist, Wide-Format Impressions, and the PRINTING United Journal media and events. He has 35+ years of experience as an editor, publisher, and advisor in the screen and digital printing industries.
Emily MacMullen is the digital ad operations manager for Promo Impressions and PRINTING United Alliance. She is responsible for supporting digital ad campaigns for advertising clients, as well as trafficking and monitoring order entry and fulfillment.
